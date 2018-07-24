School steps up to help those impacted by fire at suburban condos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. – Teachers and students suburban school is stepping up to help residents who lost nearly everything in a fire last week.

After hearing of the fire at River Trails Condos, it was only fitting that River Trails Middle School would jump in to help.

The massive fire at 800 Mcintosh Court in Prospect Heights left more than 300 people homeless. Principal Kier Rogers called parents and teachers and said gift cards would help the families. So far, he’s collected 75 gift cards or $25 or more.

Volunteers continued sort through clothing and shoes Tuesday at a packed gym at the complex. People have come from all over to donate that the gym is now full.

As of right now, River Trails Condos is not accepting anymore clothing or shoes.

They are still in need of:

Laundry detergent

New underwear

Canned pinto bean and jalapenos

And volunteers are always welcome.