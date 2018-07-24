PHOTOS: This year’s Gerber baby turns 2

Lucas turns two!

The 2018 “Gerber Spokesbaby” made history by becoming the first contest winner with Down syndrome.

In addition to the coveted title, he and his family also received $50,000, which his parents will put toward his education.

Two-year-old Lucas Warren celebrated his birthday on July 22 with a farm-themed birthday party.

According to People, the birthday bash included lots of fruits and veggies, coloring, pot painting and seed planting.

Guests went home with woven goodie baskets full of Gerber Puff Snacks and organic baby food pouches.

The celebration took place at a farm in Gerber’s home state of Michigan, where the company was founded 1927.

Gerber gifted Lucas with his own John Deere tractor toy.

Happy Birthday Lucas!