Man tried to abduct 15-year-old girl in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO — Police are warning Englewood residents to be careful after a man tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl at a bus stop Monday.

The incident happened between 8:20 and 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was at a bus stop when a man in a white Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Tahoe, demanded she get in his vehicle. He offered her money to do so, police said.

Authorities provided only a vague description of the suspect.

Police encourage people to walk in pairs or groups and never to chase a fleeing suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 312-747-8272 and mention police report No. JB361450.