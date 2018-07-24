Lunchbreak: Grilled stone fruit & burrata salad

Amber Lancaster Executive Chef of Sable Kitchen & Bar

Sable Kitchen & Bar, a restaurant in River North adjacent to the Kimpton Hotel Palomar – 505 N. State St., Chicago

www.sablechicago.com

Recipe:

Grilled Stone Fruit & Burrata Salad

Ingredients:

1 Cup Imported Burrata

2 Cups Farmer’s Market Peaches

2 Cups Farmer’s Market Heirloom Tomatoes (Large & Small, Assorted)

5 Pieces Torn Basil

5 Pieces Chives

1 Cup Pearl Onions

1 Cup chopped Red Onions

¾ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ Cup Balsamic Vinegar

¼ Cup Honey

1 Cup Clarified Butter

½ Cup Canola Oil

4 EA Peeled Garlic Cloves

4 Sprigs of Thyme

1 EA Ciabatta Bread

Salt and Pepper (To Taste)

Instructions:

1) Pre-heat grill or grill pan to high.

2) Wash, dry, and cut heirloom tomatoes into quarters.

3) Using a whisk, mix together all of the components for the marinade: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar and Honey. Pour the marinade over the tomatoes. Add in your chopped red onions, and chives to allow time to marinate.

4) Wash, dry, and cut peaches into quarters. Marinate with Olive Oil, Salt, and Pepper. Once they have had some time to rest in the marinade, place them on the grill (or in a hot sauté pan face down) to get a nice charred, or grill flavor. Put aside.

5) Wash, dry, and cut off the ends of the pearl onions. Cut in half and marinate with Olive Oil, Salt, and Pepper. Toss on the grill or in a sauté pan, face down to get a nice charred color and flavor.

6) In a medium heat sauté pan, add in your Canola Oil. Slowly start adding in randomly torn pieces of your ciabatta, and cook on low and slow until they start to get crispy and firm on the outside. Once they are crispy, add in your garlic cloves, thyme sprigs, and clarified butter and allow them to get to a nice golden brown color.

7) Finally, build your dish. Place your Burrata on the bottom of the dish; add your tomatoes to the top of it in the center, and your grilled peaches. Garnish with torn croutons and basil.