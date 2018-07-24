Historic Evanston mansion to be demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON -- The historic 91-year-old Harley Clarke Mansion on the lakefront is set to be demolished.

Officials in Evanston voted Monday to work with Evanston Lighthouse Dunes, a group of neighbors that has offered to to pay for the demolition and restoration.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the mansion was built as a private residence before becoming as the national headquarters of Sigma Chi Fraternity from 1951-1965. Evanston officials later bought the mansion and leased it to the Evanston Arts Center until 2015, when needed maintenance and repairs became too expensive for the center and the city to afford.

The group plans to use the open space to extend the park and dunes located along Lake Michigan.

In order to do so, the group must pay the full cost of the project.

Since the mansion is a national landmark, approval is needed from a preservation commission to tear it down.