The massive musical hit “Hamilton” may be coming to the big screen. But not as an adaptation.

The Wall Street Journal reports studios are currently bidding for the rights.

“But in an unusual twist, the “Hamilton” movie won’t be a filmed adaptation. Instead, it is a recording of the show made in 2016 with its original cast,” the WSJ reported.

That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role.

The WSJ said the right could sell for more than $50 million.