Forest Park celebrates 16-inch Softball No Gloves Nationals 50th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST PARK - Sixteen-inch softball is Chicago's game. No gloves. Just a ball and a bat for 130 years.

"1887, Farragut boat club, a guy took a boxing glove, true story," explained George Bliss of the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame. "Took a broomstick, hit it and that was the beginning of 16-inch no glove softball."

Since then, the sport has blossomed, spreading from the city through suburbs and across the country.

Forest Park is hosting the 50th No Glove Nationals tournament July 26th through the 29th at 7501 Harrison Street.

You can find more information on the festivities here.