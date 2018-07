× Demi Lovato hospitalized after reported overdose, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Singer Demi Lovato was taken to the hospital Tuesday after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Lovato was treated with Narcan at her home.

TMZ did not know her condition.

The 25-year-old has been public about her history with substance abuse and Bipolar disorder.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.