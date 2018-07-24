× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Arizona

*Since the start of the franchise, the Diamondbacks have had a lot of success in series against the Cubs with a 25-16-5 series record.

*Arizona hasn’t had a winning record in July since 2015 (13-11).

*Cubs outfielders are also hitting .274 in July, which is their lowest combined batting average in a month (excluding March) this season.

*Clay Buchholz has started his Diamondbacks career with a 2.56 ERA in his first seven starts.

*Paul Goldschmidt has feasted on Cubs pitching over his career with a .362 BA, .473 OBP, and .739 slugging. Goldschmidt (38 RBI/38 Games Played) and Nolan Arenado (38 RBI/38 Games Played) are the only hitters with 25 games played against the Cubs in the Live-ball Era to have as many (or more) RBI as games played against the Cubs.