Champaign officials release body cam video of shooting that injured U of I student

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office released police body cam footage of a police-involved shooting that injured a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Police said Sam Applebaum, 23, of Flossmoor, Ill., was pointing what looked like gun at them on July 12 when officers responded to the area near the Champaign campus that evening to respond to a report of a white male loading a handgun. An officer repeatedly told him to drop it before opening fire. Officers later determined the suspect's weapon was a pellet gun.

In the video, officers can be heard issuing several verbal warnings to drop the gun before they open fire.

He was wounded in the leg, tackled and arrested. Applebaum was charged with disorderly conduct. The News-Gazette reported that he pleaded not guilty to the charge.