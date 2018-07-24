Blackhawks Insider talks offseason moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- WGN Radio Blackhawks Insider, Scott King gets you ready for the 11th annual Blackhawks Convention this weekend by breaking down some of the biggest moves of the offseason.

King provides an update on Corey Crawford and what the signing of a backup goalie means for his season. He also talks about the end of the Marián Hossa era and the standouts from development camp.