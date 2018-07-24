Around Town visits The Bridge Teen Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bridge Teen Center is an innovative grassroots nonprofit community center that was designed around the interests and needs of teens in the suburbs.

Their mission is to provide free programs during after-school and unsupervised hours where students can develop mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually in a safe environment. The vision of The Bridge Teen Center is to provide teens with a place to find hope, purpose, and direction.

They serve students in 7th-12th grade, and also provide ongoing programs and resources to help parents navigate through the teenage years. Because student safety is their primary concern, The Bridge is managed by experienced professionals who are supported by well-trained and pre-screened adult volunteers.