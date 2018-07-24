Around Town visits The Bridge Teen Center

The Bridge Teen Center is an innovative grassroots nonprofit community center that was designed around the interests and needs of teens in the suburbs.
Their mission is to provide free programs during after-school and unsupervised hours where students can develop mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually in a safe environment. The vision of The Bridge Teen Center is to provide teens with a place to find hope, purpose, and direction.
They serve students in 7th-12th grade, and also provide ongoing programs and resources to help parents navigate through the teenage years. Because student safety is their primary concern, The Bridge is managed by experienced professionals who are supported by well-trained and pre-screened adult volunteers.
The Bridge Teen Center relies entirely on the volunteer and financial support of the community to keep their programs free for students. Currently, their funding comes from foundations (23%), corporations (19%), churches (3%), individuals (25%), and The Bridge Thrift Store (30%).
They take every investment in their mission to heart, and strive to maximize each and every dollar they receive. For every dollar donated, 89 cents directly supports the students they serve. In every sense of the phrase, The Bridge Teen Center is built by the community, for the community.
The Bridge Teen Center:
15555 S. 71st Court
Orland Park, IL 60462
thebridgeteencenter.org