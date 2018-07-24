Albany Park storm tunnel complete

CHICAGO — The Albany Park storm tunnel was officially completed Tuesday.

Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel cut the ribbon on the complete project that will help alleviate flooding on the North Side.

As the tunnel fills, the water is diverted from the North Branch of the Chicago River into the channel.

That stops the massive flooding that has plagued the neighborhood for years.

The project coast $70 million to complete. The Sun Time reports that is $15 million higher than originally expected.