5 injured in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO -- Three men and two women were injured in a shooting on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at 64th and May in Englewood. A group of people were standing on a sidewalk when someone came from a gangway and fired shots.

A 22-year-old man was transported to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back, an 18-year-old man was transported to a hospital with wounds to the right thigh and foot, and a 16-year-old girl was transported in critical condition with wounds to her arm and leg.

A 25-year-old man was treated at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and a 26-year-old woman is hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her side and arm.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

No is in custody.