2 stabbed, 1 beaten in fight in Chicago’s Loop

CHICAGO — Two people were stabbed and one beaten during a fight in the Loop.
The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday at State and Lake.
Police said the three were on a sidewalk when they encountered three men who began fighting and beating them.
A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 26-year-old man was beaten.
All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized.
No arrests have been made.
The fight was captured on cellphone video by a witness.
41.885946 -87.627687