The Race to Mackinac wrapped up in upper Michigan Tuesday on a somber note.

A moment of silence was held in memory of Jon Santorelli. The veteran sailor was knocked overboard Saturday afternoon just four miles into the race across Lake Michigan.

Fellow crew members say Santorelli was adjusting the sail when a large wave swept him into the water and he went under.

His life vest malfunctioned and failed to inflate.

His body has not been found.