Woman fatally shot outside suburban LA Fitness

LANSING, Ill. — A woman was shot to death outside of an LA Fitness in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday in Lansing during an altercation in the parking lot of the LA Fitness.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jessica Finster of Sauk Village.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lansing police at 708-895-7150.