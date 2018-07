× Woman, 24, missing in Lake Michigan at Marquette Beach Park

GARY, Ind. — Conservation officers have called off the search for a woman missing in Lake Michigan.

Tiara Hardy, 24, and two of her friends were carried out by a current at Marquette Park Beach in Gary, Ind., Monday evening. Her two friends were able to swim out, but hardy disappeared.

Police had to call off the search around 9 p.m. because of the rough conditions in the water.

The search will resume Tuesday.