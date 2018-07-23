White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ LA Angels
- Since 2011, the Angels have won the season series with the White Sox in six of seven years, and have gone 32-18 (.640) in those games overall. Only two AL teams (Yankees, Rays) have a better record against a single AL opponent over this span.
- The White Sox have gone 6-10 in July; in their six wins, they have scored 50 runs (8.3 runs/game). In 10 losses, they have scored just 26 runs (2.6 runs/game).
- Jamie Barria will be making his first start as a 22-year-old after celebrating his birthday over the All-Star break. His 3.55 ERA is the best by an Angels pitcher in his age-21 season since Mike Witt in 1982 (3.28; minimum 10 starts).
- Lucas Giolito has held opponents to a .191 batting average in his last four starts after allowing opponents to hit .263 in his first 15 starts.
- After hitting .145 in 50 games before his DL stint, Kole Calhoun has hit .278 with a .962 OPS and nine homers in 27 games since returning on June 18; he reached base in four of five PAs yesterday, including a three-run homer in a seven-run seventh inning for the Angels.
- Since Welington Castillo began his suspension on May 23, the White Sox duo of Kevan Smith and Omar Narvaez has combined for a .333 batting average from behind the dish. The White Sox are the only team to have a .300-or-better average from their catchers since that date; the next three closest teams (Marlins, Cubs, Rays) all had their catchers represented in the All-Star Game.