Video shows suspect violently punching employee during attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who assaulted a gas station employee during an attempted robbery.

Police said the suspect entered the gas station at in the 1900 West 47th Street on July 11th. The employee confronted him of believing the suspect was concealing an item. The suspect became irate and hit the employee in the face.

Other staff locked the door and called 911.

The suspect attempted to throw things at the door, kick it and eventually shattered the glass to make his escape.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 312-747-8227 or 312-747-8380.