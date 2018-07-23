Sunshine here, excessive heat in the southwest, flooding along East Coast

During the week ahead Chicagoans will experience rather benign mid-summer weather, while headlines from Texas to southern California will broadcast excessive heat, and the east coast will be experiencing a continuation of flooding rains.

Locally temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s the next couple of days, then a cold front is expected to move through with the northwest flow aloft bringing seasonably mild temperatures later this workweek into the coming weekend.

This week 100 to 110 degree readings will occur in western and central Texas, while Phoenix, Las Vegas and southern California will experience 100-115 degree temperatures – Death Valley even has 120-125 degree readings forecast. The east coast all the way from northern Florida through the Carolinas into Pennsylvania and New York have experienced extensive rainfall the past few days with heavy rains and widespread flooding expected in the days ahead.