Sunken duck boat will be raised from water today

BRANSON, Mo. — The duck boat that sank in a storm in a Missouri lake, killing 17 people, will be raised this morning as the investigation into the tragedy continues.

Thirty-one people were on board the Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious vessel last week when it set sail on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

None of the victims were wearing life jackets when they were found, a source told CNN.

One woman who survived the incident lost nine family members, including her husband and her three children.

A 12-year-old girl from Milan, Illinois was also on the boat. She survived because her grandmother pushed her above the water.

Her grandmother was among the 17 victims.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation of the sinking could take up to a year to complete.