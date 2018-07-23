Search continues for Special Olympics athlete missing since Thursday

Posted 8:52 AM, July 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:21AM, July 23, 2018

CHICAGO -- Police continue to search for a Special Olympics athlete missing since Thursday.

Authorities are scanning the lakefront and reviewing footage from police cameras for 22-year-old Rezwanul Haque.

Haque has autism and does not speak English.

competed in the 2015 Special Olympics in Los Angeles where he won the Gold Medal in men’s singles badminton.

A police spokesperson said surveillance video shows Haque leaving a hotel on the 100 block of East Delaware Place by himself Thursday around 5 p.m., waiting outside and then getting into an SUV that pulls up.

At this point police say they do not suspect foul play, but they're calling him a high risk missing person. A spokesperson for special Olympics says typically the head of each delegation is responsible for the athletes traveling with them.

Haque is described as 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing 160-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hat with “USA” on front, a blue polo shirt with “Bangladesh” on the back, black pants and white shoes. He was also carrying a grey and red backpack.

The Chicago Police Department asks anyone with information as to his whereabouts to immediately contact Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.