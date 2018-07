CHICAGO – NFL Football is back in less than two weeks.

The Bears and the Ravens kick off preseason play in the Hall of Fame game August 2nd. Four practices into camp, the buzz from Bourbonnais on Matt Nagy's new-look offense has been mostly optimistic.

Chicago Tribune sports columnist Phil Thompson thinks it could be a good fit for Mitch Trubisky. He also has some thoughts on the standing ovation Josh Hader received over the weekend from Brewers fans.