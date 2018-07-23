Midday Fix: Burnt Ends Flatbread

Executive Chef Kevin Atkinson
Streeterville Social
455 N. Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
312.840.6617
Recipe:
BURNT ENDS FLATBREAD – smoked brisket, pimento cheese, red onion, something green
Pimento Cheese:
-4 oz. Cream Cheese, soften to room temp
-8 oz. Sharp Cheddar, grated
-1/2 cup Mayo
-1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
-1/2 cup Diced Pimentos or Roasted Red Peppers
-1/4 cup Pale Beer
-1 tsp. Garlic Powder
-1 tsp. Onion Powder
-1 tsp. Kosher Salt
-1 tsp. Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Method:
- Simply combine all prepped ingredients in a mixing bowl with a wooden spoon.
Pimento Crème:
-1 oz. Cider Vinegar
-1 oz./2 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic
-1/2 cup Diced Pimentos or Roasted Red Peppers
-1 oz. Franks Red Hot Sauce
-1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt
-1 cup Mayo
-1/2 cup Sour Cream
Method:
- In a blender, combine vinegar, roasted garlic, pimentos, red hot and salt. Puree until smooth. About 2 mins.
- Simply whisk puree with mayo and sour cream.
- Pour in a squeeze bottle or simply spoon drizzle on flatbread.
Spice Rub:
-1 ½ cups Kosher Salt
-1/4 cup Black Pepper
-1/4 cup Smoked Sweet Paprika
-1 Tbsp. Cayenne Pepper
-2 Tbsp. Fennel Seed, ground
-2 Tbsp. Garlic Powder
-2 Tbsp. Onion Powder
-2 Tbsp. Cumin
Method:
- Combine all ingredients.
- Use to season beef, pork, chicken, vegetables, etc.