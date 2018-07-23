Midday Fix: Burnt Ends Flatbread

Posted 11:35 AM, July 23, 2018, by

Executive Chef Kevin Atkinson

Streeterville Social

455 N. Park Drive

Chicago, IL 60611

312.840.6617

www.streetervillesocial.com

Recipe:

BURNT ENDS FLATBREAD – smoked brisket, pimento cheese, red onion, something green

 Pimento Cheese:

-4 oz. Cream Cheese, soften to room temp

-8 oz. Sharp Cheddar, grated

-1/2 cup Mayo

-1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

-1/2 cup Diced Pimentos or Roasted Red Peppers

-1/4 cup Pale Beer

-1 tsp. Garlic Powder

-1 tsp. Onion Powder

-1 tsp. Kosher Salt

-1 tsp. Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Method:

  1. Simply combine all prepped ingredients in a mixing bowl with a wooden spoon.

 

Pimento Crème:

-1 oz. Cider Vinegar

-1 oz./2 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic

-1/2 cup Diced Pimentos or Roasted Red Peppers

-1 oz. Franks Red Hot Sauce

-1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

-1 cup Mayo

-1/2 cup Sour Cream

Method:

  1. In a blender, combine vinegar, roasted garlic, pimentos, red hot and salt. Puree until smooth. About 2 mins.
  2. Simply whisk puree with mayo and sour cream.
  3. Pour in a squeeze bottle or simply spoon drizzle on flatbread.

 

Spice Rub:

-1 ½ cups Kosher Salt

-1/4 cup Black Pepper

-1/4 cup Smoked Sweet Paprika

-1 Tbsp. Cayenne Pepper

-2 Tbsp. Fennel Seed, ground

-2 Tbsp. Garlic Powder

-2 Tbsp. Onion Powder

-2 Tbsp. Cumin

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients.
  2. Use to season beef, pork, chicken, vegetables, etc.