CHICAGO – Nobody beats the Rizz, at least not lately.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Entering Monday, Anthony Rizzo was batting over .500 in 8 games since taking over leadoff duties. Joe Maddon isn't planning on moving him for now. It's hard to when he just reached base 17 times in one series.

Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami likes Rizzo in the top spot.

He also understands why there was a line around the block for Javier Baez Bobblehead Night at Wrigley.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plenty of Cubs talk in the latest installment of SportsFeed.