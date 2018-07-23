Lunchbreak: Fried pork with plantains and a spicy cold slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Dan Desir

Kizin Creole Restaurant located at 2311 W Howard St. Chicago, IL. 60645

www.kizincreole.com

Event:

Taste of Haiti - 8/25/18 - at the restaurant

Recipes:

SEASONING RECIPE (EPIS – Haitian seasoning base)

Ingredients

6 scallion stalks

2 Leek stalks

2 celery stalks

5 sprigs of parsley

5 Sprigs of Thyme

3 Heads of garlic

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

2 heads of Shallot

2 chicken bouillon cubes

6 whole black peppers

4 whole cloves

1 Onion

½ cup of Olive or Canola Oil

Instructions

Rinse all the ingredients that need to be washed and remove stems and seed according to your preference. Using a cutting board, chopped the ingredients into manageable pieces. Then, in a blender or food processor, add the chopped ingredients, the bouillon cubes and oil. Puree until you have an even consistency.

PIKLIZ (COLD SLAW) RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1 large cabbage

1 carrot

1 onion (I prefer sweet onion)

6 Scotch bonnet peppers

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon of chicken bouillon

3 cups (or more) distilled white vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large container, thinly sliced cabbage, grate the carrot or make julienne cut using a mandolin. Thinly slice the peppers, the onion and finely cut the scotch bonnet peppers. Add salt, the chicken bouillon, vinegar and lime juice. Stir until ingredients are distributed and salt is dissolved. Add more vinegar if needed. Let it chill and serve as you wish. The older the pikliz the better it is.

GRIYO (FRIED PORK) RECIPE

INGREDIENT

5-7 lbs. Pork shoulder, cut into cubes

1 cup Sour Orange juice

1 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

3 Tbsp. Salt

1 Tbsp. Minced Garlic

½ Tbsp. Ground Black Pepper

½ tbsp. of celery seed

½ tbsp. of ground mustard

10 sprigs Fresh Thyme

½ bunch fresh parsley

½ Tsp. Seasoned salt

1 whole Scotch Bonnet pepper

4 cups (1 L) oil, for frying

2 cups (480 mL) water

2 cube chicken bouillon

4 cloves garlic

INSTRUCTIONS

Place meat in a large bowl and pour 2 tbsp. of salt ½ cup of lime juice and ½ cup of sour orange juice on it. Mix well and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Rinse meat with cold water and drain well. Place clean meat in the pot, add all the remaining ingredients (except oil) and mix thoroughly. Cover the pot and place in the refrigerator to marinate overnight. Place the pot with the marinated pork on the stove. Add the 2 cups (480 ML) of water, cover and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally. Cook on Medium heat until meat is fully cooked and tender (about 45 minutes to 1½ hour). Drain cooked meat and save the water to prepare the sauce. Heat a pot of oil to 350°F (180°C). Add the pork in batches and fry until golden or to your preference for about 5-7 minutes. Transfer the pork to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Serve with rice and beans, plantains and pikliz.

FRIED PLANTAINS RECIPE

4 to 6 Green Plantains

1 cup Vegetable Oil

1 Plantain Smasher

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. Salt

1 Tbsp. of chicken bouillon

1/2 Tsp Granulated Garlic

1 cup hot water

INSTRUCTIONS

In a bowl, prepare the water wash by adding the salt, lime juice, garlic, and the chicken bouillon to the hot water and set aside.

Peel the plantains and cut them into 4-6 pieces each. Place oil in a deep-frying pan on medium heat. Place cut plantains in hot oil and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Remove plantains and lower heat. Quickly flatten plantains using a plantain smasher. Soak flattened plantains in the water wash mixture and place in oil on medium heat. Turn plantains on each side until crispy and golden brown. Place fried plantains on paper towels to remove excess oil. Serve with pikliz.