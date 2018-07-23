Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Arizona
- The Diamondbacks dropped two of three to the Colorado Rockies to fall to 7-10 in July. Arizona has not had a winning record in July since 2015 when they went 13-11. Arizona outfielders are hitting .276 this month, their highest combined average of any month this season.
- Paul Goldschmidt has feasted on Cubs’ pitching over his career. His career batting average (.361), on-base percentage (.475), and slugging percentage (.729) are all top-5 against the Cubs in the Live-ball Era (minimum 150 plate appearances).
- Patrick Corbin ended the first half of the season on a down note, allowing four earned runs over 6.0 innings pitched to the Braves. On the season, Corbin, a lefty, has been great against right-handed batters, holding them to a .193/.245/.300 slash line.
- The Cubs won three of five from the Cardinals over the weekend. In the series, the Cubs scored 15 runs in the seventh inning or later, bumping their league-leading number to 195 for the season.
- Kris Bryant has mashed against left-handed pitchers this season, recording an extra-base hit in 19.7 percent of his plate appearances against southpaws, the highest mark in the league among players with 50 plate appearances. Bryant has eight RBI in his nine games since returning from the DL on July 11.
- The series record between these teams at Wrigley stands at 10-10-2. Last August, Arizona took two of three from the Cubs in the Windy City. Each team had a five-home run game in the series.