Crying ‘foul’: Fans upset when ball tossed to young fan grabbed by adult

CHICAGO – A ball that appeared to be tossed to a young boy holding a baseball glove was grabbed by a man sitting behind him – and as you might expect, the internet has a lot to say on the issue.
The video was tweeted on Major League Baseball’s Cut4 twitter account with the words, “When going to a baseball game, DON’T be this guy.”
One person defending the move responding to the tweet, “I like this guy, and he’s got a pair of incredible shades on. As a youth football coaching legend, my view is that it’s every man for himself when the ball goes into the stands.”
To that tweet another person responded, “Except it was [a] child. Good thing most people [sic] have better sense of decency than you.”
“Pretty low to take a ball from a KID,” another person tweeted.
In a story posted on SBNation, the writer said, “This adult might have deserved the benefit of the doubt. After all, he might have a child at home who also wants a baseball. This we don’t know. But that goodwill went out the window because the ballboy specifically tossed the ball to the child in the front row.
Another witness chimed in saying:
The Cubs made up for the kid missing out on the ball by delivering two baseballs signed by Javier Baez.