× Cook County health officials issue alert for possible measles exposure

COOK COUNTY – Health officials in Cook County have issued a warning for a possible measles exposure.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said a resident recently caught the virus overseas. During the infectious period, that person visited Panera Bread, 400 W. Division Street in Old Town between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 13, and Jewel-Osco at 333 E. Euclid in Mount Prospect between noon and 4 p.m. July 14.

Anyone who visited the locations may have been exposed to the virus. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes.

Officials said anyone who visited the locations and is experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider for an evaluation.

Officials said they should also call their local health department. Cook County residents can call the CCDPH at 708-836-8699. Lake County residents can contact the Lake County Department of Public health at 847-377-8130. Chicago residents can call the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-746-5380.

The CCDPH said most people are vaccinated routinely in childhood and are not at high risk of getting the virus. Health officials said the people they are most concerned with are those who have not been vaccinated.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website.