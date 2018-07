DES MOINES, Iowa — All 120 members of the Iowa State football team put their muscles to work Sunday, helping a community hit hard by tornadoes last week.

The team went to Marshalltown yesterday and spent the day clearing away trees and other debris caused by severe storms that tore through Iowa. They also went house-to-house asking people how they could help.

ISU’s coach said it was the team’s idea to give back to the people who support them when they’re on the field.