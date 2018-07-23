Coastin’ the Country: Raging Waves Waterpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKVILLE, Ill. -- WGN`s Marcus Leshock traveled to Raging Waves, Illinois' largest waterpark in Yorkville, Ill. to check out the new Quokka-Nut Island and Wild Wallabies body slides.

Quokka-Nut Island is the newest addition for Raging Waves littlest mates (ages 2-5). Located within Kiddiebunga Bay, Quokka-Nut Island will include four new kiddie slides and a zero-depth pool which more than doubles the size of the existing kiddie pools. Additional interactive play features will include a coconut rain curtain, palm tree sprayers and a large octopus that spouts water.

For more information, go to: https://www.ragingwaves.com/