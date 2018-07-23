Around Town experiences the Underwater Wonder exhibit at 900 North Michigan Shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

900 North Michigan Shops has partnered with Shedd Aquarium, Chicago Public Library, and ocean conservation group, Blue Ring, to produce an underwater-inspired oasis of enchantment and engagement for mermaids and sailors of any age. For the first time ever, visitors can tuck into the iconic shopping center to do everything from visiting with an ethereal mermaid, to learning about ocean conservation from a deep sea diver.

Underwater Wonder:

900 North Michigan Shops

Chicago, IL 60611

Runs through July 29th

12-4PM

shop900.com