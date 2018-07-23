7-Day Forecast: Relatively dry and mild week ahead
-
7-Day Forecast: Hot, humid weekend with storms Saturday, milder week ahead
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm but possibly wet week ahead
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
Mostly sunny Tuesday, mild week ahead
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible
-
-
7-Day Forecast: After a hot start, storms bring mild temperatures
-
7-Day Forecast: Winter’s return should end with warmup this week
-
Much more mild and spring-like week ahead
-
7-Day Forecast: Week starts with record highs, gets more comfortable
-
7-Day Forecast: Record heat may cool throughout the week
-
-
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend
-
More rain means more flooding problems in Chicagoland
-
What is the Chicago record for the most consecutive days in the 90s?