2 people shot on West Side, officials say

CHICAGO – Two people were shot in the city’s West Side Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of North Mason Avenue around 2:20 p.m. A 20-year-old man was shot in the right ankle and another 20-year-old man was shot in the upper right thigh. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic in stable condition.

No further information was provided.

