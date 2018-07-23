× 2 kids hospitalized after incident at Huntley aquatic center

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Police said two children were taken to the hospital after an incident Monday afternoon at the Stingray Bay Family Aquatic Center in Huntley.

Officials said one of those children had to be pulled from the water. Rescue crews were called to the aquatic center just before 3 p.m. Monday on reports of one conscious and one unconscious person. Their conditions have not been released.

The Huntley Park District said staff at the center did a great job at responding to the situation.

No further information was provided.