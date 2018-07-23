× 2 charged with beating Lake Villa man to death during robbery

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — Two young men have been charged with beating a Lake Villa man in his 50s to death during a robbery attempt Saturday.

Lake County officials say on the evening of July 21 the man was walking through an alley on his way home from a store when 19-year-old Jordan Toney and 20-year-old Buddy Johnson approached the stranger and robbed him, severely beating him in the process.

Police responded to calls of an injured person around 10:30 p.m. and found the man lying dead in the alley on the 300 block of East Grand Avenue.

After a preliminary autopsy by the Lake County Coroner revealed the victim died of “multiple traumatic injuries,” Toney and Johnson were charged with three counts of first-degree murder. They are waiting to release the man’s name until their family has been notified.

“This was a tragic, senseless act of random violence that, unfortunately can occur anywhere,” Lake Villa Chief of Police Craig Somerville said in a statement.

Police already had Johnson and Toney in custody when the charges were filed. They were scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.