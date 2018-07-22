Unlike 1934, intense heat to hold south of Chicago this week
-
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
-
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
-
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
-
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
-
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
-
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
-
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
-
How many temps in the 100s were logged in 1934?
-
Heavy rains cause flooding, damage in Chicago
-
-
Cold front and attendant thunderstorms to end the city’s heat wave
-
What is the Chicago record for the most consecutive days in the 90s?
-
Cooler weather on the way—city’s rainy pattern to continue