Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend

The slow-moving upper level weather disturbance responsible for the city’s cool and showery weekend is headed east, allowing sunshine to return to the city. The week ahead should be a tranquil one, dominated by sunny days with a very low threat of precipitation. After three straight days with highs in the 70s, inland temperatures will rebound into the 80s on most days, though a predominance of northeast winds will keep lakeside reading in the 70s.

Hot weather will be continue across the nation’s southern tier where readings in the 90s and 100s will be common. A multitude of high temperature records tumbled in Texas Sunday with many locations logging triple-digit highs. The state’s highest temperature was 113 degrees at Vernon, west of Wichita Falls near the Oklahoma border, a reading exceeding many Sunday highs in the Desert Southwest.