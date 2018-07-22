Sunday Brunch: Pan-Seared Salmon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Isaac Stewart, Executive Corporate Chef of CMX Cinebistro and CMX Market joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to show us how to make pan-seared salmon.

CMX Cinebistro and CMX Market

Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center

Skokie, IL

Pan-Seared Salmon

Ingredients:

Salmon Fillets (cut into portions)

Salt and Pepper

Vegetable Oil

Collard Greens (pre-prepared)

Mashed Potatoes (pre-prepared)

Medium Shrimp (peeled and de-veined)

Lime Butter Sauce

Avocado (diced)

Tomato (diced)

Chive for garnish

1. Season salmon liberally with salt and pepper.

2. Add oil to smoking hot pan and sear salmon until a crust forms.

3. Add potatoes to the center of your plate.

4. Top potatoes carefully with collard greens.

5. Saute shrimp until nearly cooked. Add tomatoes and remove from heat.

6. Mix in butter sauce and avocado.

7. Spoon shrimp mixture on/and around salmon.

8. Add chives for garnish.