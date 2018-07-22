× Some Ritz products recalled nationwide over possible salmonella contamination

Ritz issued a recall Saturday of certain cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products over concerns they could contain ingredients contaminated with salmonella.

In a statement, Mondelēz Global LLC said a whey powder supplier issued a voluntary recall due to the potential presence of Salmonella, and the powder was used in a wide range of products sold across the country. They said no illnesses have been reported so far.

Affected products include Ritz Bits, Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches, and other flavors of Ritz sandwiches. To see if a particular product has been recalled, check its label and compare it to the listing of affected UPC label numbers and “Best By” dates released by the company. Any products found on that list should be thrown away, the company said.

Certain generic brands of Swiss Rolls were also recently recalled over concerns a whey powder ingredient was contaminated with salmonella.