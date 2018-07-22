Police: Chase of stolen car ends in officer-involved shooting in south suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. — An officer-involved shooting overnight in Markham is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police were chasing the driver of a stolen car who allegedly attempted to run officers over while attempting to flee. Video from the scene shows the fleeing car had shredded tires, and Dolton police also on the scene.

Witnesses say after the car stopped near 162nd Street and Marshfield in Markham, police shot into the car and hit at least one person.

One suspect was taken to the hospital, police confirmed, while another remained at large as of Sunday morning. The condition of the man who was shot is unknown at this time, and it's unclear if police have anyone in custody.

Police did not release any additional details when contacted by WGN Sunday.

People who live in that neighborhood say this kind of thing is not uncommon, and they hear gunshots every other night.