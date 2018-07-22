× Lay’s introducing deep-dish pizza chips inspired by Giordano’s, other regional flavors

CHICAGO — Lay’s will soon offer Chicago deep-dish pizza chips as one of eight new “regionally inspired” flavors, the company announced this week.

As part of its “Tastes of America” campaign, chips based on Giordano’s deep-dish recipe will be available in Chicago and across the “Heartland”July 30 through September 23.

In a statement, the company said it’s releasing the “most new flavors ever” at one time by taking a wide range of regional foods and turning them into chip form, including cajun spice, chile con queso, Chesapeake Bay crab spice, fried pickles with ranch, New England lobster roll, pimento cheese and Thai sweet chili. The company is also reviving past regional favorites like truffle fries, ketchup and fried green tomato.

Each flavor will only be available in its respective region, although multi-packs with flavors from around the country will be sold online. Lay’s is also planning a “flavor celebration” for their deep-dish chips at Navy Pier on August 11.