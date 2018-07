Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Jack M. Silverstein knows his history, but he wants some answers.

Why did the Bulls dynasty have to end? Why has Gar Forman been in charge ever since?

It's not just basketball either. With another Monster of the Midway headed to the Hall of Fame, should the Bears free up some numbers so Brian Urlacher's jersey can be retired one day?

Jarrett and Jack get into all that and much more on SportsFeed.