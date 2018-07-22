× Healy’s pair of 3-run homers lift M’s over White Sox 8-2

SEATTLE — Ryon Healy hit a pair of three-run homers for a career-best six RBIs, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 Sunday.

Healy homered in a five-run first off Reynaldo Lopez (4-8) and in the eighth against Hector Santiago, giving him 20 homers and 53 RBIs this season. Healy had five-RBI games against Colorado on July 8 and for Oakland versus Toronto on June 5 last year.

Marco Gonzales (11-5) won his fourth consecutive start, allowing two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He did not give up a hit or a walk in the first five innings.

Lopez (4-8) allowed five hits and four walks in five innings.

Seattle had scored only three runs in the previous two games before the first inning, which included Kyle Seager’s bases-loaded, go-ahead walk and Denard Span’s sacrifice fly.

Adam Engel reached on an infield single with two outs in the sixth for Chicago’s first hit and Tim Anderson followed with a home run.