× 7 shot, 1 fatally in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO – Seven people were shot, one fatally, while sitting on a park bench in East Garfield Park.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night near Fulton and Albany streets. Four gunmen approached the victims and then ran off.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had been shot in the head. The other victims range in age from 26 to 47 years old.

The shooting is among nearly two dozen across the city overnight. Three people have died.