7-Day Forecast: Warm and sunny as rain moves out of the area

The threat of showers will wind down and end tonight as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for a few showers in northwest Indiana. Highs tomorrow should climb to near 80 inland, but mid-70s lakeside.

Scattered clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s inland, but upper 70s are expected at the lakefront. Mostly sunny Wednesday as highs climb into the low to upper 80s. Partly cloudy and cooler Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Partly sunny Saturday with inland highs near 80, but mid-70s lakeside. Partly sunny Sunday with a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms and highs in the mid-70s to near 80.