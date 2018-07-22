3 charged in Bucktown, Hyde Park carjackings

CHICAGO — Three man have been charged after a pair of carjackings, including one that was caught on camera in Bucktown of a pregnant woman.Dwayne Liberty, 21, Tyran Carter, 26, and Terronde Gordon, 20, are all facing charges. All three have previous felony convictions and were arrested on Friday.

Liberty was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Carter was charged with three counts of felony aggravated vehicular hijacking and three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Gordon was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The three were arrested in connection to two carjackings. The first incident happened in the 5100 block of South Cornell Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on Friday and the second happened hours later in the 1700 block of North Wolcott Avenue around 9:10 a.m.

All three men were charged after they were positively identified as being the offenders who approached a 27-year-old man at gunpoint before taking his car and personal belongings and doing the same to a 33-year-old male and female victim hours later, police said. The woman, who was pregnant, was backing out of the garage and the man was taking out the garbage when the suspects pulled up in a silver sedan.

The offenders were observed running eastbound on 97th Street after fleeing a hit-and-run traffic accident involving one of the stolen vehicles they were in. They were taken into custody by officers who were tracking one of the stolen cars using the vehicle’s GPS, police said.

No further information was available.

The three were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.