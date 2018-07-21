What are the details on the new world record high minimum temperature set in Oman?

Dear Tom,

I recently heard that a new world record high minimum temperature was set in Oman. Details?



Thanks,

Paul Kubecka

Berwyn

Dear Paul,

While the report has not been thoroughly vetted, it appears that a low temperature of 108.7 degrees, recorded at Quriyat, Oman on June 26, establishing a new record for the world’s highest minimum temperature. The information was reported by Dr. Jeff Masters at Weather Underground and based on reports by weather records expert Maximiliano Herrera. According to weather observations, the mercury remained above 107 degrees for 51 consecutive hours reaching a peak of 121.6 degrees, just one degree shy of Oman’s all-time record high. The intense heat was caused by strong high pressure anchored over Arabian Peninsula. Quriyat is a coastal city on the Gulf of Oman where the water temperature is currently around 90.