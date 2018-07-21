Sluggish upper low to keep on-and-off rain into weekend
-
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
-
Pleasant July weather in town for the weekend
-
Warmth/tropical moisture to fuel slow-moving storm clusters/drenching downpours; rain-free periods to keep weekend from being complete wash-out—some big rainfalls
-
Will it snow during today’s Chicago White Sox home opener?
-
Heat’s eased—but east winds off Lake Michigan’s chilly waters cool the humid air which lingers producing low clouds, haze and fog; new clusters of thundery downstate rains threaten heavy totals
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures rise into a hot and humid weekend
-
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
-
Dry days to follow the area’s latest soaking
-
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 10AM Friday for Chicago area
-
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
-
-
Waterlogged city welcomes dry weekend weather
-
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
-
Season’s first hot spell could bring hottest May day in 6 years